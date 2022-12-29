Celebrity kids, Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun have gotten social media users gushing over their beautiful friendship

The little ones hopped on a jet out of the country along with their mothers Tiwa Savage and Sophia Momodu

Internet users couldn’t help but gush over the little ones while making jokes about their friendship

It appears singer Tiwa Savage and her close friend, Sophia Momodu, will be spending the next couple of days in Ghana.

Just recently, a video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the two and their children, Jamil and Imade, all jetted out of the country on a private jet.

A portion of the video captured the moment the little ones walked down to the plane along with their bags.

Upon boarding the plane, Imade was seen playing with her friend Jamil as Tiwa and Sophia watched over the both of them.

From indications, the group headed out to Ghana for the Afrochella music festival.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

fkv4le_ said:

"Tiwa wan secure imade sharply no time ."

mimi30bg_ said:

"The kinda bestie I want be dz ."

gurlie123456 said:

"They love each other somuch, before u bant me,I haven't met them before but due to the videos av seen❤️."

aweybabe said:

"Una just dey try dey match make them together thats why them go marry cone divorce."

semiloree___ said:

"Tiwa wan secure imade for her son. No time ."

nutmattersyq said:

"Na now I know say I Dey broke see life rich Kids Dey chop ."

minky_saleshub said:

"Small children jet out Naa you dey cry lol poverty your face show."

fuwad.adeniyi said:

"I Dey sure say all this rich pikin never see hoodlums before ."

