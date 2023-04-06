The Big Brother Titans (BBTitan) recently came to an end, and one of the semi-finalists of the show, Blaqboi, has been talking about his time in Biggie's house

Blaqboi during a quick chat with Legit.ng tried to clarify some allegations that had been levelled against him and his love interest on the show, Blue Aiva

The Nigerian Titan also touched on the truth about his relationship with Nana, who many had said was Blaqboi's real love interest and not Blue Aiva

Former Nigerian Big Brother Titan housemate Victor Panwal, better known by his name on the show as Blaqboi, recently talked about his time in Biggie's house and how he survived as long as he did.

During an interview with Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa, Victor spoke about the relationships he had in the house and which were the one that was genuine, true and not in-house antics.

Nigerian BBTitan star, Blaqboi finally confirms his true feelings about Blue Aiva and if he would pursue things outside the house with her. Photo credit: @blaq_vic

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, he also tried to use the opportunity to make clarifications a misperception held by the public about his affairs with his female Nigerian colleague Nana.

"One of the best experiences of my life" - Blaqboi shares

Blaqboi shared during our chat how it felt like to have had the opportunity of going into the Big Brother House and not BBNaija but Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He noted that many might not agree, but the BBTitan is three times bigger than BBNaija. Victor also shared that he understands that the show might not be as prominent in Nigeria but is more extensive in the context of Africa because it was shown in over 42 countries.

"My experience in the house was very beautiful. It was one of the best experiences of my life, I really really loved it, enjoyed every bit of the time I spent on the show."

He continued by stating why BBTitan is bigger than BBNaija.

"If you look at things from another perspective, this is bigger in Africa, I mean BBTitans. The BBNaija is bigger in Nigeria but Titans is bigger in Africa. It was aired in 42 countries or so."

Nana is my friend, she has always been

Blaqboi during the interview made a distinct clarification of how he sees his colleague Nana noting that she's just a friend to him and they share no affection or romantic connection.

"Nana is my friend, she has always been my friend. I have always been clear about how I see her or what we share."

In between answering the question about his relationship with Nana, we asked Blaqboi about his in-house South-African love interest Blue Aiva and how genuine their relationship was, he said;

"What I had with Blue Aiva in the house was real, I meant every bit of the moment shared with her. Also, Blue never came in between Nana and me as many believe. Nana and I would never have happened even if Blue wasn't in the picture."

Since Victor seemed very conscious about his relationship with Blue Aiva, we asked him if he was going to pursue things outside the house with the South African DJ and this was his reply.

"No comment on that. I didn't say no, nor am I saying I am not sure about her but no comment."

We were more expressive

"I think my set was more expressive than the previous sets of BBNaija. We kind of connected more with the audiences. Of course, you might have a different thought but I think we were more expressive."

Blaqboi was the first BBTitan housemate that got verified on Instagram after the Titans had gone into the house.

During the conversation, the Plateau state-born reality TV star also revealed that he was set to start his filmmaking and production company, Blaqboi Concept.

Ex-BBTitans’ Blaqboi speaks after eviction, says he’s fond of Blue Aiva and more

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that former Big Brother Titans star, Blaqboi, who was one of the semi-finalists evicted from the show on March 26, 2023, before the grand finale.

Blaqboi was evicted alongside two other housemates, Thabang and Justin, and he has now shared details about his time in the house with Legit.ng.

While on the show, Blaqboi was known to be in a sort of relationship triangle between Blue Aiva and Nana.

Source: Legit.ng