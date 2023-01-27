Whatever game BBTitans Nigerian star Yemi is playing with Khosi and Blue Aiva seems to working for him

In a video sighted online, another female housemate asked Blue if she feels nothing when she sees Khosi with Yemi

Blue Aiva who had initially denied having a thing for Yemi finally opened up about her feelings for him

After making her fellow South African contestant Khosi look insecure, Blue Aiva in a video confessed to liking her Nigerian colleague Yemi to an extent.

Yemi has somehow managed to put himself between the two ladies even though he says he is with Khosi.

In a video sighted online, another housemate asked Blue Aiva if she likes Yemi to the point of getting jealous a little when she sees him with Khosi.

Blue then confessed to getting jealous a little sometimes.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the clip

purplevelvetttt____:

"Werey sheyb she dey form hard girl before."

pindarungqu:

"Why is everyone acting like Blue went to Yemi. It’s normal for her to be jealous as she took liking into him. I guess it’s Khosi fans, the same gal that is in a relationship outside. This life SMH."

mamee_lee:

"Yemi is really playing game.I’m so sure he’s still going to tell Blue Aiva that they should be just friends."

nanya_nweks:

"Yemi this ur mumu okro strategy, E go soon clear for ua eye like it did BOMA! Just kwantinue."

nyneoteah:

"You are not jealous sometimes, you are jealous all the time, stop acting like you are too strong."

Khosi confronts Blue Aiva over Yemi

Khosi had a woman-to-woman discussion with Blue Aiva about Yemi and it didn't exactly go well.

The South African housemate made her colleague understand that her closeness with Yemi in the house would be a problem for them both.

Blue Aiva seemed indifferent and also made it clear she didn't care because Khosi's man is the one after her and not the other way around.

The conversation didn't exactly end well for Khosi as Blue eventually walked out of the room.

Source: Legit.ng