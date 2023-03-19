The BBTitans eviction show returned tonight, March 19, 2023, as Blue Aiva, Nana, and Miracle OP were the housemates that were sent packing from Biggie's house

Eight housemates, including Blue Aiva, Kanaga Jnr, Khosi, Miracle OP, Nana, Thabang, Tsatsii, and Yvonne, were all up for eviction

Blue Aiva, Nana and Miracle Op's eviction from the reality show has stirred reactions online as many of their fans expressed surprise

Popular reality TV show Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) eviction show on Sunday, March 19, took place without the audience and the usual fun which the show is known for as Blue Aiva, Nana left the house.

Recall that the show's organisers had earlier put an end to housemates being evicted in pairs, as Blue Aiva, Kanga Jnr, Khosi, Miracle OP, Nana, Thabang, Tsatsii, and Yvonne had all been put up for eviction earlier in the week.

Netizens react to Blue Aiva, Nana and Miracle Op's evictions

princess_mahaliajay:

"Rigged!!!"

fulundou:

"Blue fans were busy making noise and defending thier fav instead of voting ."

mshana_mj:

"It is really a shock I didn’t see this coming ."

lissahactress:

"Hell naaaaaaaaaaw this is sad."

nana_adoma_kyerekuaa:

"Khosi will feel she’s the winner from today☹️."

ibifaith:

"Vote una no go vote, if results comes out una complain."

lm_fthundu_:

"Seriously aaaaaah . The show has ended for me. I hope Kanaga wins though. Wont be watching anymore. I will be waiting for BBN."

rachelnonaofficial:

"We voted, they just removed her so their fave wins, I regret paying for dstv this month."

kiba__pasuakichwa:

"Those who used to say the money is blue where are you now?."

mickynell:

"people are very loud and talkative but they don't vote ...."

