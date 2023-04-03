Bovi is the latest comedian to speak on his friendship with Basketmouth days after AY Comedian made headlines with his story

Bovi, in an interview, opened up on why he was no longer close to Basketmouth like they were in the past

The ace comedian said the closeness reduced because he wanted to grow his brand and focus more on himself

A-list comedian Bovi Ugboma has also shed light on his relationship with his colleague, Basketmouth.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Bovi revealed he and Basketmouth were still cool, but they were no longer close as they used to be because he (Bovi) decided it was time for him to grow his brand and focus more on himself.

Bovi says he and Basketmouth are still cool. Credit: @officialbovi @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Bovi stated:

“There is a limit to how far certain people can take you and the time will come when you will have to get up and break more ground.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Comparing their past friendship to now, Bovi said the period was just a phase while stressing that his priorities changed and he wants to be happy and take care of his family.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bovi's interview

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

zikoraa:

"Priorities CHANGE....People need to learn that and not hold unnecessary grudges against people. I have had friends for different stages in my life..."

charisorganicskincare:

"Bovi came for this interview ready for Chude. He says you know what I am going to break. He made up his mind not to address the past and you can see it in his response about his dad and basketmouth.."

dollypee23:

" Bovi answering intelligently."

kayonefal

"The same mistake that caused a quarrel between AY and basketmouth was that he (AY) did it again (too open, trying to fix issues in anyway). BOVI is actually esposing that part, too intelligent man."

AY Comedian speaks on 12 years beef with Basketmouth

AY Makun trended online following a tell-all interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, where he opened up on his 17-year-old beef with Basketmouth.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that a portion of the interview shared online captured AY recounting how things went sour between them after a failed business transaction in 2006.

AY, in another portion of the interview, claimed that after the 2006 incident, he attempted to attend Basketmouth’s wedding but wasn’t allowed into the venue.

Source: Legit.ng