Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to social media to cry out over an issue disturbing the peace of her relationship

According to the movie star, some ladies have been sliding into her man’s DM to beg him to make them his side chick

Not stopping there, Nkechi Blessing shared a screenshot of the chat as she issued a stern warning to those involved

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has once again made the news over her relationship with her younger lover, Xxsive.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the movie star revealed that some ladies had been sliding into her man’s DM.

According to her, these ladies have made it a habit to plead with her man to make them his side chicks. Not stopping there, the actress went ahead to share a screenshot of one of such chats.

Nkechi Blessing slams ladies sliding into her boyfriend's DM. Photos: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

In the chat, the unnamed lady was pleading with Xxsive to be his side chick. According to her, she can do anything for him.

When there was no response from him, the lady sent another message where she accused him of showing his partner their conversation.

In a subsequent post, Nkechi Blessing called the girls in her man’s DM dirty girls and added that it seemed they did not like the gentle version of her. Not stopping there, the actress explained that she can always bring out the NBS people know.

See screenshot of the chat and her posts below:

Netizens react as ladies slide into Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend’s DM

Shortly after the actress ranted about the situation on her Instagram page, her posts went viral online and caused a stir. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

dennisdickson_brand:

“Na because say he no like the girl Na why he show the chat , if na the one wey he like he no fit show you ...guys code .”

omoanawo:

“Looks fabricated to me.”

noonecare_eth:

“FMT nah the boy create another account take DM himself to prove he is only dating you.... observe that boy well him eyes nor don.”

Gwenshuga1:

“Rest. No be your husband ”

certified_richies:

“You wan call person out still cover the person name..make una act this prank Dey go front abeg .”

____aidee_simon:

“From nkechi to her boyfriend .”

afri9jamichaels:

“But why not allow the man handle his dm and react to it by himself no go trust man too much oh.”

angels_solution:

“Joro to joro.”

Source: Legit.ng