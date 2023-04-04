In December 2022, Davido's cousin Sina Rambo's wife, Korth took to social media to reveal how she endured domestic violence in their marriage

The mum of two also made it clear that she was done with him, but a video recently sighted online proves otherwise

In another video on her Instagram channel, Korth replied critics, making it clear nobody knows her enough to demand an explanation

Sina Rambos's wife, Korth, has allegedly made a U-turn and given back to him after calling him out last year for treating her badly as well as abusing her.

The mum of two was reportedly seen with the singer and their children, driving speculations that they are back together.

Addressing critics, Korth, in a video, affirmed that she doesn't owe anyone an explanation because people will say and believe whatever they want.

She added that it was funny that people would jump to conclusions without knowing exactly what happened or trying to know who she is.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

yugo_gab:

"You put everyone in your business and complain when they have their opinions. Nawa. But it’s sha good to see one more marriage saved."

uzoamakajoyce:

"That’s the bad effect of bringing your relationship issues to social media. You will showcase the bad side of your partner leaving all the good that they have done out. Shortly, you will forgive and reconcile but people will never forget the way you presented him/her when you were angry."

seerahlove:

"You brought your issues to us without anyone asking, now you’re bashing us. It’s okay. Thank God I never put my mouth on this issue oo."

dubbyworld:

"She’s coming from a place of love… Her decision should be respected regardless. Confusion is actually a thing."

suur_dehan:

"Is it not you that came to tell us you will report to German embassy?"

belindaoma:

"No one asked for this shalaye dear. You were the same person who brought your personal issue to social media. All the best to you."

