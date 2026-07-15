FIFA overhauled its VAR review process at the 2026 World Cup following a wave of criticism over refereeing decisions in the tournament

The change came ahead of the highly anticipated quarter-final clash between England and Argentina

World Cup officials faced mounting pressure after several controversial VAR calls drew widespread condemnation from teams and fans

FIFA has announced a significant change to its Video Assistant Referee (VAR) process at the 2026 World Cup, with the revision coming directly ahead of the quarter-final meeting between England and Argentina.

The governing body moved to alter how VAR reviews are conducted following sustained criticism of officiating standards throughout the tournament.

Several high-profile decisions in earlier rounds drew sharp scrutiny from competing nations and supporters, piling pressure on FIFA to intervene before the knockout stages reached their most consequential matches.

FIFA makes an overhaul of the VAR position ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between England and Argentina. Photo by: David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

The adjustment is part of a broader effort by football's global authority to restore confidence in match officiating at the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

FIFA's VAR overhaul at the 2026 World Cup

FIFA has faced intense scrutiny over the consistency and transparency of VAR interventions since the group stage, with a number of decisions perceived as having altered the outcomes of critical matches, per The Mirror.

The timing of the change carries considerable weight given what is at stake. England and Argentina, two of the most storied footballing nations in World Cup history, are scheduled to meet in what promises to be one of the most-watched matches of the 2026 edition.

The fixture reignites a rivalry with deep historical significance, and any contentious officiating call is likely to attract global attention.

Football authorities have been under scrutiny at this tournament not just over VAR usage but over the broader consistency of refereeing decisions.

According to UK Guardian, the World Cup refereeing has come under fire following a series of incidents that raised questions about the application of the rules at the highest level.

FIFA's decision to act before the England-Argentina quarter-final signals that the organisation is aware of the reputational damage poor officiating has already caused and is determined to limit further controversy as the tournament moves towards its final stages.

FBI sends warning ahead of Argentina/England clash

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has stepped up security measures ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal between Argentina and England.

The clash has reportedly been classified as the highest-risk fixture of the tournament following a security summit involving FIFA officials, the FBI and other security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng