Stanley Nwabali returned to Chippa United five months after leaving the South African club, with his representative confirming the departure was driven by grief and mental health concerns

Nwabali lost his grandmother, father, and mother within two months, and his agent said the triple tragedy visibly changed the goalkeeper's behaviour on the pitch

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle maintained constant contact with Nwabali throughout his recovery, according to the goalkeeper's representative Mohammed Lawal

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has rejoined Chippa United, five months after his departure from the Eastern Cape club, with his representative confirming for the first time that the exit was rooted in a mental health crisis triggered by the deaths of three close family members in quick succession.

Chippa United announced Nwabali's return on Saturday, July 11.

Stanley Nwabali has opened up about his battle with mental health and how it led to him leaving Chippa United. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

His representative, Mohammed Lawal, speaking to ESPN with the goalkeeper's consent, revealed that the decision to leave the club in February was also, in effect, a withdrawal from football altogether, a step Nwabali felt he had to take to protect his wellbeing.

A grief no one saw coming

Within roughly two months, Nwabali lost his grandmother, his father, Chief Godspower Nwabali, and his mother, Grace Nwabali, The Cable reported.

His grandmother died in the weeks before Nigeria's November 2024 World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic.

His father passed away hours after he played in that 1-1 draw, and the goalkeeper was released from the squad to attend to family. His mother died on January 1, 2025.

Lawal told ESPN:

"It has been very difficult for Stanley. As a professional, he knew he had to keep playing, but it was affecting him and if he continued, he was going to destroy himself because when you're not in the right mental state, it shows."

The grief had already begun manifesting visibly during Nigeria's matches.

Lawal noted that those who followed Nwabali closely would have recognised the change in his demeanour.

"Stanley used to be lively and always smiling. During the last AFCON and the World Cup qualifiers, he became unusually aggressive. He was shouting at teammates and confronting opponents. But that wasn't the real Stanley," he said.

At the Africa Cup of Nations, Nwabali himself had reportedly told captain Wilfred Ndidi he wanted to quit the tournament, only continuing after teammates persuaded him to stay.

Eric Chelle's role in Nwabali's recovery

According to Lawal, Nwabali sought professional mental health support during his time away from the game.

He also received consistent backing from Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, who kept in regular contact throughout the period.

"The national team coach Eric Chelle also supported him throughout the process, communicating with him constantly," Lawal said.

"He had people who believed in him and gave him the space to heal."

Nwabali's absence from the national team saw Maduka Okoye, Arthur Okonkwo, and Francis Uzoho rotate between the posts for Nigeria in recent international fixtures.

Lawal confirmed the goalkeeper is now fully prepared to return to competitive action.

"Stanley is ready. He's more than ready. He's taken the time he needed," he said.

Nwabali's agent explains Chippa United return

Legit.ng reported earlier about Nwabali's unexpected return to Chippa United following a challenging period marked by personal grief and mental health struggles.

The Nigerian goalkeeper's journey reflects the often unseen battles athletes face beyond the pitch, particularly after losing both parents.

Source: Legit.ng