Rapper Naira Marley recently took to social media with a video showing the moment he teased some ‘area boys’ on his street

The Soapy crooner flaunted a rolled-up bundle of cash and noted that only one of those in front of his gate will get the cash

Naira Marley proceeded to toss the cash from his balcony, and the ‘boys’ raced themselves to get hold of the cash

Internet users who watched the clip had mixed reactions, with some noting that he should have found a better way to give out the money

Controversial rapper Naira Marley recently caught the attention of many in the online community following his encounter with some street boys.

In a video sighted online, the rapper happily showed off N500 notes that had been rolled up into a bundle.

Naira Marley proceeded to mention that only one of those gathered in front of his gate would get lucky enough to lay hands on the cash.

This was followed by the Soapy crooner tossing the cash as far as he could, causing the boys outside his gate to race themselves to find the money.

Check out a video as seen on IG below:

Social media users react to Naira Marley’s video

chilled_ gram said:

“Na why hun Dey support APC... so these boys will remain poor and always cluster around his gate for help with praises after praises.”

_shimi2 said:

“Good why no go down and share it respectfully and responsibly instead of allowing dem to fight each other later? I just talk o abeg o.”

donstarzzy said:

“Make una just dey play. Why can't our celebrities join money together and open factories for their fans to work. Our rich men doesn't know how to create job to the society.”

flamezyofficial_ said:

“There are better ways to go about these things, that more rewarding in the site of God.”

treazyalex said:

“This one na insult shaaaa... But I no blame him na sapa I blame our.”

itz_raji2 said:

“Abeg this is rubbish are they dogs. why throwing it at them is just like you throwing bone to some dogs so they can fight for it am not happy about this you can share it in a proper way pls @nairamarlev.”

princess_chi_bae said:

“Yah all should calm down na normal cruise na you choose to take am too serious.”

adabillions_ said:

“Nonsense…..as if the people are dogs!”

Naira Marley’s neighbor talks about rapper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Naira Marley trended online after an interview of a lady who used to live in his compound went viral.

In her interview, the lady revealed that while sharing the premises with Naira, she found that most of what is portrayed in his music isn't his true nature.

The lady disclosed that sometimes Naira Marley would stay indoors for six days straight without going out.

