Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to social media with a screenshot showing how she was pleasantly surprised by an anonymous man

The individual gifted the Nollywood actress a whopping sum of N500k and pleaded with her to conceal his identity

Social media users had different things to say with some people calling out the actress for going ahead to post

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday recently took to her Insastroy channel with a screenshot showing her encounter with a fan.

The individual had sent a message to the actress and requested her bank details as he promised to send her money to fuel her car.

Man gifts Nkechi Blessing N500k for fuel. Photo: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

Without hesitating, the actress provided what was requested and she returned telling followers how the individual surprised her.

The man sent a payment confirmation showing the sum of N500k paid into the screen diva’s account and he pleaded with her to conceal his identity.

Nkechi also shared a screenshot confirming the credit for doubting Thomases as she extended her appreciation to the anonymous fan.

See screenshot below:

Social media users react

trappain_ said:

"Them say nor post am . You still go ahead to post am . Na why them nor Dey do person good be this ."

iamwealth5 said:

"This life get money Oo he get why the guy has been in her Dm for Soo long buh as send acct don enter she reply."

emperor_olatunde said:

"Na every month anonymous dey give this one money."

ammyrossy24 said:

"no repost em still repost am."

deebees_clothing_line said:

"How u take know say na man send the money Shebi na anonymous person send am ?? dey play."

princessadeakerele said:

"How can u tell Nkechi Blessing not to repost u its like arranging an interview with CNN and telling them not to mention ur name."

peachy_edi said:

"God when I go dey receive alerts from ghostsyen yen yen ...you don't know him my eyelashes."

nutmattersyq said:

"To get ds girls ain’t that hard just get the bag ."

Source: Legit.ng