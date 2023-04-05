Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has been living her best life since she turned 30, and a recent post on her page affirms that

The singer, in a post on her page, revealed how her life has been since she turned 30 and also shared loved-up photos with her fiance Ryan Taylor

The photos of Cuppy and her man sparked cute reactions from netizens who gushed over their love

Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy in a new post on her page, shared loved-up photos and videos of moments spent with her man, British boxer, Ryan Taylor, on what looks like a vacation.

The singer rocked a simple floral gown and opted for a black weave instead of her usual pink signature moment.

Netizens react to Cuppy's post Photo credit: @cuppymusic

In her caption, DJ Cuppy revealed that since she turned 30, her life has been a vacation with her man by her side.

In the photos shared, Cuppy also posted an invitation that read 'Mr Cuppy Taylor'.

She wrote:

"Since I turned 30 years old, my whole life has just turned into a constant vacation ‍♀️ tbh ️ lmao #CuppyDat

See the post below:

Netizens react to the video

official_ka3na:

"Love is beautiful "

posh_unusual:

"I don see why cuppy no fit leave this guy........ abi nah only me see watin I dey about "

the_main_man001:

"You have betrayed dun dun and fun fun for a man"

feolu_dollars:e

"Mr Cuppy Taylor "

santorini_coffeeee:

"You look so fine in black hair."

aminuononoaishat:

"Enjoy babe, it's Lord's doing and it's marvelous...❤️❤️❤️"

attraction_jnr:

"@cuppymusic looks pregnant."

chubby_mirabe:

"How does it feel to be 30? I’m so nervous lol. I turn 30 in July. You look good as always ❤️"

mhizbigbabyvee24:

"You look pregnant "

curvy_dimple1:

"Sexxy preggy❤️"

itz_janet_official_:

"Who notices that she looks pregnant "

DJ Cuppy celebrates fiance as he turns 30

DJ Cuppy melted hearts with her beautiful post celebrating her lover Ryan Taylor on his 30th birthday.

Sharing different loved-up photos, the singer gushed over her fiance as she expressed how blessed she is to have him as her future husband.

Cuppy also revealed that being with the British boxer has changed her outlook towards love and prayed that they enjoy their forever together

