Popular actress Juliet Ibrahim and BBNaija reality star Hermes Iyele recently shared a video of them rocking different outfits

The video, which the duo jointly shared on their IG pages, showed them dishing different dance moves while they transitioned into different outfits

However, the video has left tongues wagging as some netizens suggested Hermes was feeling shy

Popular Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, who has also made a name for herself in the Nigerian movie industry, recently linked up with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Hermes Iyele for a new video, and it was a cute one to behold.

In the short clip posted on Instagram, Juliet and Hermes were seen grooving as they transitioned into different stylish outfits.

Juliet Ibrahim and Hermes link up in new video. Credit: @julietibrahim @hermesiyele

They looked cute as Juliet rolled her waist in front of Hermes.

Watch the video below:

The video comes after Juliet was featured in a skit alongside Broda Shaggi and Obi Cubana.

Netizens react to Juilet Ibrahim and Hermes' video

The video has left many talking as some claimed Hermes was shy, which was why he kept a safe distance from the actress.

See some of their comment below:

faaji_vybez:

"Juliet and hems... Hmmm make I no talk anything, hope it's not what I'm thinking ."

kinghilly001:

"I Dey see one kind Chemistry here."

bowest_official:

"Why is hermesiyele shy like this I trust wizkid,he go touch anything touchable...❤️."

stcyprianfoundation:

"That dude is afraid of the backyard."

este.debbi:

"Wahala hermes don carry big engine purrrrrrr."

_adoorn:

"Deep down, baba wan slap that yanshhhh he deyy think am twice."

oforinyarkoh:

"The lady has has been my dream woman since day 1 and Hermes too was my favorite ❤️ and my winner during B B N last season ❤️❤️."

moymoy5253:

"I just love ❤️ me some Juliet Ibrahim. You both look fantastic."

Juliet Ibrahim dances to 'Un Poco Loco' on birthday

Friday, March 3, was a special day for popular actress Juliet Ibrahim as she clocked a new age.

Juliet celebrated her 2023 birthday in style as she shared lovely moments of her at sea in Mexico.

She also shared a lovely video of her dancing to the popular song ‘Un Poco Loco’ by Anthony Gonzalez and Gael García Bernal.

