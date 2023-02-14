For DJ Cuppy, every day is Valentine's Day with her British boxer fiance, Ryan Taylor

To celebrate lover's day, Cuppy's man sent her beautiful pink flowers with a lovely note

The boxer tagged the singer as the love of his life, and pledged to be with her for the rest of his life

DJ Cuppy's fiance, Ryan Taylor, is in love with her as much as she is with him, and he sparked reactions with his Valentine's gift to the singer.

Cuppy received a gorgeous bouquet of pink flowers with a cute handwritten note that melted hearts.

DJ Cuppy gets Valentine gift Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The singer then shared photos of loved-up moments with her man as she gushed over him and their love.

Cuppy captioned the photos with:

"Every single day is #ValentinesDay with this one @Ryan_Taylor"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Cuppy's post

kapchuk:

"Too cute "

billions_boi:

"Awwwwww gang let’s show some awwwwwww to her "

beunik447:

"Cuppy don fall yakata."

guyrichmann:

"Pure love is always childish, simple and less expensive."

swagbossmag:

"This guy is gradually turning a billionaire daughter. A clean girl into Europe Street girl. This guy may have some fame and money, but no class . Cuppy is looking unkept since they are together. I am not talking about the LOVE. THAT DO NOT CONCERN ME. Cuppy appearance is now like the Europe Street girls."

okios01:

"This relationship no go last."

ashmusy:

"Presssure! Eii"

gofft_123:

"Both of you are jobless, a template for disaster. You, living off your Dad, street boxer living off of you."

d_anehushus:

"May people with pure intentions meet people with pure intentions love you guys."

kceysarah:

"The pressure is getting wesser "

shazzling:

"I’m here for all the slides but the last slide is❤️"

Portable shares loved-up video for Valentine's Day

Nigerian singer Portable took to social media with a lovely post celebrating his wife Bewaji, on Valentine's Day.

In the video, Portable sat behind his pretty wife as they sang one of his songs. The video was laced with short moments of romance as they shared a kiss.

Valentine's Day brought out the romantic and peaceful side of Portable as he seemed genuinely happy with his woman.

Source: Legit.ng