London-based Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, was celebrated sweetly by her Oyinbo fiancé over her successful Masters programme

The British boxer expressed his profound excitement towards his girlfriend’s Masters degree from the University Of Oxford, England

Taking to his social media account, Ryan Taylor mentioned that Cuppy has gotten enough education for them all

British boxer Ryan Taylor, fiancé to popular Nigerian disc jockey Cuppy Otedola, has expressed his innate joy towards his lover’s latest acquisition from Oxford University England.

DJ Cuppy, who underwent a Master’s programme in African Studies at the prestigious university, received the warmest goodwill message from her fiancé as she finally graduated.

Pictures of DJ Cuppy with Fiancé Ryan Taylor at Oxford University, England @ryan_taylor

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the foreign boxer revealed how impressed he was about the DJ’s latest accomplishment.

"So proud to see you flourish ife," he said.You have done it all, and if you haven’t, you want to and if you want to it’s done. You’ve got enough education for all of us now let’s make history together baby the world is yours ❤️ @cuppymusic"

See his post below

Social media users react

caseyneistat:

"these pictures are brilliant. so much life.❤️"

uncommontwinstaiwo:

"I'm a big fan Ryan , thanks for taking care of our own.❤️"

ride_n_trout:

"All looking nice and fresh! Her father looks badass ."

laurie_loner:

"Is d Ife for me awww ."

sylvishbabe:

"Cheers to whatever good is ahead of you two."

qoutesamuraiii8:

"Adorable couple looking sharp."

bankywellington:

"Congratulations sis! Well done, we are proud of you and inspired too. ❤️"

nikkilaoye::

"Awesome.. Congratulations my dear sister ❤️ so proud of you. "

Cuppy says she didn't get a distinction, but she passed

DJ Cuppy was in the news over her Master's programme at Oxford University as she took to social media to share the good news of her completing the programme.

Taking to her official pages, Cuppy revealed that she had completed the year-long programme despite it being a tough one for her.

Not stopping there, she admitted that even though she did not finish with a merit or distinction, she still passed and is very proud of herself.

Source: Legit.ng