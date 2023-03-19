DJ Cuppy's fiance, Ryan Taylor, has clocked 30, and as expected, the singer took to social media to celebrate her man

In a beautiful post celebrating the British boxer, Cuppy publicly reiterated her endless love for him

The billionaire daughter also revealed that her understanding of love has changed because of Taylor

DJ Cuppy melted hearts with her beautiful post to celebrate her lover Ryan Taylor on his 30th birthday.

Sharing different loved-up photos, the singer gushed over her fiance as she expressed how blessed she is to have him as her future husband.

DJ Cuppy celebrates her lover at 30 Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy also revealed that being with the British boxer has changed her outlook towards love and prayed that they enjoy their forever together.

She wrote:

"Your 30th birthday today gives me another excuse to publicly express my endless love to you HAPPY BIRTHDAY @Ryan_Taylor I am so blessed to have you as my future husband! I love you more each day baby…. Love is a such a lit thing when you are with the right person. My understanding of love had changed, and that’s because it’s with you. As we celebrate today, my only prayer is that we enjoy our forever together I love you #MrsCerti"

On his Instagram page, Ryan also shared a post announcing it was his birthday, and thanked his creator for how far he has come.

His caption read:

"I’m #CERTI not 30. Can’t believe I’ve made it this far tbh… Alhamdoullilah for everything."

Netizens celebrate with Cuppy and Ryan

doro_official._:

"Wow, you senior him with some months. ... That's beautiful to know. ✌️"

junaid06_06:

"Happy birthday daddy funfun ati dudu ❤️"

chocol8quin:

"I am 31 and yet to see true love May true love locate everyone of us who need it❤️❤️ happy birthday Taylor"

naomi:

"Happy Birthday @ryan_taylor ❤️"

iamqueen_evelyn:

"Happy birthday to Our Inlaw , God bless him .Pls MrsCerti, kindly help me ask MrCerti if he has an elder brother, close friend or relative that’s single. I’m asking for a friend pls "

xxnifesi:

"Happy birthday our in-law "

demi.ache:

"Happy birthday to brother oyinbo oo❤️❤️❤️❤️ God bless him for you aunty cuppy."

dorisa8525:

"I knew she will mark her territory with #MrsCerti "

bagglicious:

"Haba Ifemiii. When is the wedding nah?"

Source: Legit.ng