Portable has made a humble return back to social media after his hectic court case

The singer was finally granted bail after he was arraigned in court, and his fans are excited to have him back

Portable didn't make any video or long post; he shared photos from what appeared to be a video shoot and thanked his maker

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable has finally gained freedom after days in police custody and a hectic court session on April 3.

After the court granted him bail, the singer took to his Instagram page with a post expressing gratitude to God.

Portable returns to social media Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Portable accompanied the thanksgiving post with several photos of himself in clean clothes, flaunting bundles of foreign currency from what appeared to be a music video shoot.

The singer wrote:

"Alhamdulilahi "

See the post below:

Reactions to Portable's post

_sapon001:

"Make you self go package ur self ur wahala too much."

destinyetikoofficial:

"Thank God."

nez3rr:

"We been dey wait for you"

badbwoydmf_ika:

"Them release you finish you go do photoshoot "

officialkellyanthony:

"King of the jungle "

iamtrinityguy:

"Blessing of God will be with you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

yo.unger44:

'Una don make Portable vex he just wan face him life from now no more helping upcoming @mannymonie see wetin you cause '

naughtybaddo:

"Freedom my guy "

science_231_:

"Both your managers and the people that surround portable are all illiterates….imagine posting nonsense pictures and caption when you know the boy is not yet home ! What’s the meaning of all these irrelevant posts. Everyone knows when he is back he will surely go live not this nonsense posting up and down!"

itispossyble:

"When you call for wahala it will surely come to you probably slogan changed! Akoi grace continuer Babu wahala hahahah @portablebaeby."

