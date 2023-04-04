Davido’s controversial aide, Isreal DMW, has arrived in London ahead of the second leg of the singer’s special event performances

Blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video showing the moment Isreal fell on his knees and thanked Davido for facilitating his travels

Isreal rang his bell, and bowed his head in appreciation and netizens had mixed reactions to the funny video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Isreal DMW is just as excited to reunite with his boss, Davido, in London just as suggested in the singer’s recent Twitter post.

The controversial aide finally arrived in London ahead of the second leg of Davido’s Timeless special performance set to hold on Tuesday, April 5.

Isreal creates a scene in London. Photo: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Davido’s friend and celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared a hilarious video showing the moment Isreal heartily thanked the 30BG musician.

“My oga na u give me visa o,” the funny aide said as he rang his bell and proceeded to fall on his knees right on the street.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Isreal proceeded to bow in appreciation to Davido and thanked him for all he has done in his life.

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

Social media users react to Isreal DMW’s video

destinyetikoofficial said:

"Appreciation is everything ❤️ it actually make the person do more."

poco_lee said:

"E never lodge E dey wait for Oga."

sandraokunzuwa said:

"When you find loyal people hold them close . Why did I get so emotional watching this ? @isrealdmw give him all the hype and support okay."

onwuka_precious1 said:

"People wey Dey call him fool still Dey Nigeria and most of them don’t even have passport."

girlie_carmen said:

"My new line to any anyone I want to shoot my shot at: “Let me be your Isrealdmw humbly!!!”Loyalty, gratefulness and appreciation are a rare commodity; when you have it, please bless people with it, and when you receive it, please honor it!!!"

Market women join Davido's Unavailable challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido’s Unavailable dance challenge has now been hopped on by a group of market women.

A heartwarming video made the rounds of the old women rocking sunshades as they replicated the DMW boss’ dance moves.

The market women’s replication of the Unavailable dance challenge raised a series of interesting comments from fans.

Source: Legit.ng