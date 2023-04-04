Gone are the days when singers are the only ones who get public attention in the music industry

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Today, those behind the camera, including music producers, and visual directors, among others, are equally recognised for their roles.

The likes of TG Omori, Director K, Clarence Peters, and Musa Moe, among others, are some of the popular visual directors in Nigeria.

Dalia Dias directed video for Davido's Champion Sound featuring Focalistic. Credit: @kemiadetiba @dayamund @daliadias

Source: Instagram

Some female visual directors are also gaining massive attention with their wonderful works regarding cinematography, which is still a male-dominated scene in the Nigerian music industry.

In this article, Legit.ng lists popular Nigerian female music video directors.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1 Director Pink

Director Pink, whose real name is Praise Onyeagwalam, is the brain behind Pinkline Films.

The young cinematographer has incredible music video credits to her name, having worked with popular Nigerian singers like Wizkid, Naira Marley, Skiibii and Rexxie on Abracadabra remix. Other videos she has worked on include Chike’s If You No Love remix featuring Mayorkun, Chike’s Running to You featuring Simi, gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's Confidence, Rexxie's Asiko (Big Time) featuring Lojay, among others.

2. Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba is a force to reckon with in the Nigerian movie industry, having directed popular movies, ‘King of Boys’ and ‘The Wedding Party’.

However, many may not know that she has also directed a number of music videos. Kemi was the brain behind Tiwa Savage's Darling, Olamide's Anifowowshe, Banky W's Lagos Party, Simi's Loyal featuring Fave, among others.

3. Kiki Melisa

While Kiki is more popular as a photographer and has worked with the likes of Burna Boy, Falz, Dunnie, among other upcoming stars.

She directed a music video for LOH-renzo's TETRIS and created a motion portrait video for Dunnie's Over-dose.

4. Dalia Dias

Dalia Dias, born to Nigerian and Egyptian parents, was raised in North London. She is the brain behind it Pema Studios. She directed the visuals for Davido's Champion Sound featuring Focalistic, City Girls’ Twerk featuring Cardi, Blessed by Buju Banton, Pray 2 The East by Huncho Sinatra featuring BNXN 'Buju,' among others.

Wizkid links up with female director for the second time in one week

Ahead of the music video release for Abracadabra, Director Pink took to her Twitter handle to express excitement about working with Wizzy on another project.

She wrote:

“Another shoot link up today with Big Wiz in just one week ! Excited about this one!”

In the clip, Wizkid was seen stepping out of a vehicle shirtless, which stirred reactions.

Source: Legit.ng