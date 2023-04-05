The self-acclaimed African giant had a fantastic time at J. Cole’s Dreamville festival with his stage performance

One of the viral clips from the event captured the moment a group of Oyinbo female friends fought helplessly for Burna’s inner wear

The video has since circulated on various social platforms, with netizens reacting differently to the astounding scene

Random videos from Burna Boy’s spectacular performance at J. Cole’s Dreamville festival have continued to make their rounds online.

One of the clips that caught the attention of netizens recently was when a group of Caucasian female friends fought over Burna’s white singlet.

The Last Last singer thew is singlet into the crowd as it landed towards the female friends who fought over who would eventually take the white material home.

Watch the video below

Social media users react

influencerdrift:

"Anything for Odogwu Giant. "

innocent1122449:

"I go just giev the werey wey be my friends elbow if he no leave the shirt for me."

phaatyaat1_:

"Hahaha shirt way go leta wash."

__.daniel.regha_:

"Burna d¤esn't really like Wizkid or Davido, he's env!ous of both artistes & that's cos he's n¤t as influential as 'em; He can't claim to be friends with Wizkid but keeps disrespecting Wiz unprovoked, it's s!lly. Burna is a very !nsecure artiste for someone who just won a Grammy."

Burna Boy Displays amazing performance at J. Cole’s show

In a related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian superstar Burna Boy co-headlined American rapper J. Cole’s event in North Carolina, USA.

The Last-Last crooner shared the stage with other international artists such as Drake, Usher, Summer Walker, and Sean Paul.

Videos from the show captured Burna Boy stunning the Oyinbo crowd with his energetic moves and sonic sweetness as the audience sang word for word to his rendition.

Burna Boy to perform at UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, video excites Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian international artist and Grammy Award winner Burna Boy will perform at the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League (UCL) final in Istanbul, Turkey.

The UEFA Champions League season will conclude at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, June 10, 2023. UEFA made the exciting update known via its social media page, sharing a video of Burna Boy speaking ahead of his performance.

