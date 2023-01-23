A video of internationally recognized Nigerian singer Wizkid dancing and grooving to his favourite song by prolific producer Rexxie has gone viral

This clip of Wizzy vibing to the producer's song is coming just days after the Afrobeat singer shared a post on his page promoting the song Abracadabra by Naira Marley

The song Abracadabra was produced by Rexxie; it seems Big Wiz and the beatmaker are currently working on a project together

Internationally famous Afrobeat maestro, Wizkid continues to pepper the gram with more clips of himself vibing to songs by the producer, Rexxie.

The latest clip is coming just days after the Essence crooner had shared a post on his Insta-story noting that the line 'Abi kin pe Rexxie' was stuck in his head.

The now famous line was used by Naira Marley on the hit song, Abracadabra, which was produced by Rexxie.

However, in the latest clip, Wizkid was seen vibing to another song by the prolific beatmaker, while driving. There are suggestions that the pair are currently working on a project together.

See the viral video of Wizkid dancing and vibing to Rexxie's song:

See how Nigerians reacted to the viral video clip of Wizkid vibing to a song by Rexxie

@blinga_244:

"Why do I think that’s not Wizkid."

@stevho__osha:

"Marlians no dey fail marlians…Normal."

@hon_kelvin_berg:

"See who Jollof wey de drive corolla 2004 model de fight with. Na jollof make them de think say anybody wey de smoke de mad."

@pizzu_gram7:

"Wizzy still dy let jollof know say him head dy touch oo."

@realifestyle_ent:

"His coming to pick me up oshey turnup."

@kingdjcrash:

"This one na low budget wizzy."

@comedian_aboki44:

"This wizzy be like yahoo boy o."

@dequezgram:

"Machala don dey like the song for days now."

Wizkid teases collaboration with producer Rexxie, fans are charged up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid had recently sparked reactions online.

The More Love Less Ego singer disclosed the budding thoughts he has for the hotshot producer Rexxie, who had been ruling the airwaves with his recent song Abracadabra featuring Naira Marley.

Wizkid took to his Instagram story to say, "every two minutes for my head! Abi Kin pe Rexxxiiiiieeeee."

