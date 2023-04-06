Davido's London show went down on Wednesday night at Koko, with the singer performing some of his new songs from his Timeless album

The singer's close aide and logistics manager Isreal DMW also took to the stage rocking a white outfit with red beads

However, unexpectedly Isreal DWM instead vibed to The Matter by Maleek Berry featuring Wizkid, which stunned many

The supposed rivalry between Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido seems to only exist between their fans.

This comes as Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW opted to vibe to The Matter, a song by Maleek Berry featuring Wizkid on stage during Davido's London show which took place on Wednesday night, April 5.

Isreal DWM takes to the stage at Davido's London show. Credit: @isrealdmw @davido @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Rocking a white outfit with beads on his neck in Benin style, Isreal DMW was seen grooving alone on stage.

Davido's next show will be in Lagos on April 23 at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

Watch the video below:

This comes after Legit.ng had earlier reported how Davido had opened his London show performing his song LCND alongside his fans.

Netizens react to video of Isreal DMW on stage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as may react to his outfit, see them below:

oluwa_gpaid:

"After this dance next video way we go see na when Juju day sleep ."

tunnadex_moore

"Normal normal juju love wizkid and Davido together but he gat to loyal to his boss."

mb___kay

"Na the background song wey dey play sweet me pass ...make the love continue like that."

phemxy_worldtouch:

"Wizkid check on David every time they be friend, no issues."

maxqlos:

"Wizkid and Davido just be like Nigeria politics ."

cokerwealths:

"Dem dey play wizkid song for OBO show, una fans go come online with the data wey dem borrow from mtn come dey fight stupid fight...... Mtchwee."

official_tomilola:

"Juju wear hin wedding cloth come club this my juju no go kee me ."

priscy_thrift_kiddies:

"This guy loyalty to davido needs to be studied.. loyalty to a fault."

Isreal DWM buys 'Eba and Ogbono' soup for N25k in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Isreal DMM lamented over the ridiculous amount of money he spent on a plate of local Nigerian dish in the UK.

In a post via his Instastory, Isreal shared a short video showing the plate of Eba with Ogbono soup and only three meats, which he bought for N25,000.

The logistics manager, who channelled his mathematical skill, claimed he would have bought the same meal for N3,000 in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng