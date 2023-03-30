Nigerian music star Wizkid is set to work on another music video with upcoming music video director, Director Pink

This comes as Director Pink took to social media to share a video of her with the superstar as she hinted at a new project

Director Pink worked with Wizkid on Rexxie’s Abracadabra remix as many reacted to the new video of them together in one week

Fast-rising female Nigerian music video director, Director Pink, has been revealed to be the brain behind the visuals for Rexxie’s ‘Abracadabra’, which featured Afrobeat star Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid.

Ahead of the music video release for Abracadabra, Director Pink took to her Twitter handle to express excitement about working with Wizzy on another project.

Director Pink expresses excitement as she links up with Wizkid. Credit: @wizkidayo @dayamundd

She wrote:

“Another shoot link up today with Big Wiz in just one week ! Excited about this one!”

In the clip, Wizkid was seen stepping out of a vehicle shirtless, which stirred reactions.

Watch the video below:

The upcoming video director has worked with the likes of Chike and Oxlade on ‘Spell’, Ric Hassani’s ‘My Only Baby,’ Mercy Chinwo's Confidence, among others.

Netizens react as Wizkid and Director Pink link up in new video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

favouritelawyer:

"Director pink! Director pink how many times did I call u?."

stitches24_signatures:

"No tshirt to wear? Na wa ooo my Davido no Dey comot cloth like this."

lati_xo:

"Medium polo don scarce ."

c_new_style_ung:

"Me believe say wizkid no wear those designer for a reason ."

blvckie456:

"There is something special about this director pink."

chinecherem:

"Na shoot popsy come Lagos come shoot o."

chocol8quin:

"Is she the new babe? she is hot o."

danieludehdante:

"When you have money, you don't send anyone opinion. Dress and do what makes you comfortable."

