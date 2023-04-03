Bovi stirred reactions in February when he predicted Chelsea manager Graham Potter would be sacked before the Easter celebration

The ace comedian had staked a million naira bet on the prediction, which eventually came to pass on Sunday, April 2

As predicted by the celebrated Nigerian comedian, Potter’s sack comes a few days before this year’s Easter celebration

Popular Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma recently took to his Instastory to share a screenshot of his prediction about Graham Potter being sacked as Chelsea’s manager before Easter.

A look at the old post shared by the comedian showed he made the prediction in February and staked a bet of N1 million on it. Bovi also expressed willingness to double the amount if he found anyone to stake against his prediction.

He wrote via his Instagram page in February:

“I dedicate this to all the players Arsenal was gonna sign, but opted for Chelsea last minute. I bet a million naira that chelsea coach won’t last till Easter. I’m ready to double it with whoever!”

Bovi’s prediction became a reality on Sunday after Chelsea sacked Potter as their manager following a defeat to Aston Villa.

How netizens reacted to Bovi’s prediction back in February

See some of their comment below:

the_richiie:

"Lol the joke is you think chelsea fans don’t want that bet that come true before Easter."

nexofkin___:

"Money nor Dey give happiness oh, Na true Adekunle gold talk."

olaniyi_95:

"Their owner took it personal when he heard money can’t buy happiness."

cobjayy:

"Chelsea should keep digging, they'll soon find gold, Las Las na relegation get them ."

caezyj:

"Las las, na trophy+less season arsenal go get."

Peter Okoye speaks on the outcome of his discussion with Victor Osimhen about Chelsea

Singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, who hosted Super Eagles star and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen at his mansion, opened up on what they discussed about his possible transfer to Premier League club Chelsea next season.

Peter, while commenting on popular blogger Tunde Ednut’s page, revealed he successfully convinced Osimhen about leaving Napoli for Chelsea.

In his words:

“Baller! I was able to convince him to come to @Chelsea In another story, My son @cameronokoye10 is coming…. ⚽️ #ProjectCameron”

