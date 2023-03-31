Billionaire Obi Cubana has joined the viral bottle flip challenge and a video surfaced online to the delight of netizens

The business mogul was filmed inside his office making several unsuccessful attempts to get a plastic bottle to ‘stand strong’

The video has since sparked reactions online with internet users hilariously noting that the bottle is simply paying respects

Business mogul Obi Cubana has humoured his followers and admirers in the online community after joining the trending bottle flip challenge.

The nightlife entrepreneur took to his official Instagram page with a video showing the moment he tried his luck at the game.

Billionaire Obi Cubana joins flip challenge in trending video. Photo: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Cubana was filmed inside his office making several attempts to get a plastic bottle to land on its surface but he failed. He, however, got lucky after several attempts.

The businessman hilariously added a track from Davido’s newly released album, Timeless, to let naysayers know that he isn’t in competition with anybody.

Watch Cubana’s entry below:

Social media users react

officialbenison said:

"Why the rubber no stand once na because of home training,you can’t be standing infront of a billionaire na,you must prostrate."

wunmiomotosho said:

"When rich men play games , he dey always different somehow somehow."

timiagbaje said:

"Money is good, don’t ask me why. Watch the video yourself."

matilda_duncan said:

"When Odogwu plays •• small ojoro suppose Dey."

mzshey__ said:

"You no see as obi cubana dey clap differently? Like the clap dey different from our own type of clapMoney is good."

chym___amaka said:

"See rich men, no unnecessary food abuse... I no go like this one abeg, is food own I want."

Zlatan Ibile set to gift young girl $1000 for bottle flipping skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Zlatan publicly promised a young girl the sum of $1000 for her bottle-flipping skills, which he saw on the internet.

The indigenous rapper was stunned online when he saw a little girl flip a water bottle correctly at the first trial.

The youngster, identified as Michelle, was seen in the midst of her younger ones as they lined up to flip the bottles at their turn; luckily for her, she was the only one that won the challenge from the video making the rounds on social media.

