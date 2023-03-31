Popular media personality Nedu Wazobia sparked reactions with a recent post he made on social media

The podcaster shared an old wedding picture of himself with actress Lydia Forson, which left many wondering about their reality

The on-air personality went on to describe his life as a movie and thanked his creator for always doing the impossible

Popular media personality Nedu Wazobia stirred up the internet when he posted pictures of his wedding to actress Lydia Forson.

The throwback images of the actress with the contentious OAP caught netizens off guard.

Nedu Wazobia shares wedding pictures of him and Lydia Forson Credit: nedu_official

Source: Instagram

In the caption for the pictures, he used the popular saying, "What God cannot do doesn’t exist", and compared life to being in a movie.

Most of his followers were perplexed by his post. While some people wished him well in his purported marriage, others pointed out that the OAP was simply making fun of the situation because the picture was taken during a wedding scene in the movie Isoken.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See his post below:

Netizens react to Nedu's post

djteefrosh:

"Na POS una use snap am??"

peterskeelz:

"Boss man this na ur marriage scene from Isoken movie na."

magnatefriday:

"Make i wait for instablog to confirm am because i don't know if it's old or new one."

maxie_tune:

"Na Bvas them use take snap."

comedianxtreme:

"T’was nice hosting your ‘DREAM’ ."

aisedomcake:

"But we are not in the 1960 those pictures."

Nedu spills about how some female celebrities make money

Nedu Wazobia made headlines over his revelation about some female celebrities and how they make their money.

While speaking during a podcast, he shared how he walked in on two famous celebrities sleeping with his rich friend at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

In his words: “I have walked in once on some of your influencers/celebrities two of them having a threesome with somebody I know."

Doyin blasts Whitemoney for calling her out on Nedu’s podcast

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Doyin got Nigerians cheering her after she floored her colleague Whitemoney.

Whitemoney was on media personality Nedu's podcast, where he dragged Doyin over her comment on his post about how women will follow any man that has money.

On the podcast, the BBNaija winner revealed how he helped Doyin, calling her a small girl and asking if she was mad to address him.

Source: Legit.ng