Rapper Portable is currently being held in police custody in Ogun state, but he is still trending on social media

Just recently, an old video of the Zazu Zeh singer in which he was seen pouring libations and praying at a shrine surfaced online

The video has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some people hailing the singer for embracing his culture

After one of his old videos resurfaced online, controversial rapper Portable has become a topic of discussion on social media again.

Recall Legit.ng previously reported that the singer was nabbed by police in Ogun state on Friday, March 31, and was remanded in custody.

While fans and supporters await the latest development on his matter, the old video captured the moment Portable went to worship at a traditional shrine.

The Zazu Zeh hitmaker was seated on the floor in front of several calabashes. Portable poured libations to the gods and prayed against those nurturing evil thoughts towards him.

The singer also prayed for success from the gods as he promised to return with money and car gifts if his prayers were answered.

Social media users react to Portable's throwback video

credible_kay said:

"Zazu so no be grace u dagbon si niii and u dey deceive us say na grace..."

iam_inveem said:

"Him no spoil person own...he went there to pray for growth in his life...Believe in your Beliefs...No qualm."

dinofwesh406 said:

"Forget this thing if God no put hand we no go hear am na God dey run am close to God closer to the gods ❤️."

mondnatty_ said:

"Let him be!! IT’s traditional religion, we have freedom of worship. More blessing portal."

king.roajs said:

"If God no put hand , you juju self go fail you! Happy Sunday fam. Only God. Don’t dine with the devil, that guy percentage to high, e go later Rip you . Things from the devil don’t last, pain on gain 2023."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable explained in a video on his page that his ex-signee was behind the arrest as a petition had earlier been written against him.

The singer continued by disclosing that the boy in question was under him as a musician after he removed him from the life of fraud.

Portable added that he sent his ex-signee away after realizing he was still scamming people, but he first taught him a lesson by beating him up.

Source: Legit.ng