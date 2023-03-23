Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu marked his 60th birthday on Wednesday, March 22, and it came with some fun moment

The entrepreneur threw a birthday party where popular Nigerian singers Wizkid and Flavour performed

Videos from the party, which emerged online, have left netizens talking as many react to Wizkid's performance

It was a moment of celebration for popular Nigerian entrepreneur and billionaire Tony Elumelu who clocked 60 on Wednesday, March 22.

The celebration came with a star-studded party with singers Wizkid and Flavour thrilling guests at the party to some of their hit songs.

Wizkid performs Bad To Me at Tony Elumelu's birthday party. Credit: @notjustok @tonyoelumelu

Source: Instagram

Below is a video of Wizkid performing Bad To Me amid cheers from guest

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Below is a video of Flavour thrilling the celebrant:

Below is a video of Wizkid and Tony Elumelu dancing

Netizens react to Wizkid's performance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many applauded the Nigerian Star Boy

mbiydzela_:

"Wizkid lacks alot when it comes to stage attitude. He doesn't give that fire."

iam.sheviboi:

"Se na performance be dis?"

call.me.gold:

"Davido and Burna the perform for Sport ways e reach Wizkid na birthday party very soon eh na comedy show or wedding."

kimmani_dc:

"So much joy in ma heart ❤️. Biggest of all time. Challenge with prove.

heisemmyzee:

"Wizkid don Dey perform for birthday party remaining burial ."

fadabtc001:

"Wizkid Dn d perform for birthday party now ? ."

olaitan_spc:

"Which of them raise two hands for front and start using yansh to dance while scattering their legs ? NO.. And they’re dancing happily. Have sense and grow up babes TikTok isn’t a good app.

godwinonouha:

"If nah Davido e for light up everywhere."

rubxiemmy:

"Wizkid deh perform for birthday party now ."

rosalov29:

"The father that fathered their collective fathers ❤️❤️❤️."

Tony Elumelu meets Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, met with the chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, to talk about different ways to support and empower Nigerian youths.

Elumelu shared on Instagram pictures from the meeting with Tinubu held in his home on Tuesday night, March 7.

The business mogul wrote:

“Last night, I was honoured to receive the Nigerian President-elect at my home. We discussed ways in which the incoming administration must empower and support our immensely talented Nigerian youth. We have so much young potential to unleash!"

Source: Legit.ng