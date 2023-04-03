Singer Joeboy kicked off the month of April on an amazing note as suggested by a piece of good news shared with fans online

The singer splashed millions on his fourth luxury property and he was seen posing with the new crib in a photo posted on IG

Colleague Mr Eazi joined social media users and other well-wishers to congratulate the young music star

It is a proud moment for Nigerian singer Joeboy who has added yet another landed property to his name.

The singer recently took to his Instagram page with a post letting the world know about his newly purchased mansion.

Joeboy acquires 4th house in Lagos.

Joeboy was seen posing in front of the luxury one-storey house in a photo shared with his fans and followers.

Also taking to social media with a post congratulating the singer, colleague and boss, Mr Eazi, shared a photo of Joeboy and revealed that the property is his fourth real estate purchase.

Congratulatory messages pour in from Joeboy’s fans

adeoye_victor996 said:

"When make I come greet you bro."

karoofficial25 said:

"Now I know musicians earn more than actors."

wealth_blze said:

"Congrats to him I want my house so I am tapping from this."

tiara.fhg said:

"Congratulations Young Legend! Keep inspiring us. Sending much love xo."

igbalodebanker said:

"Make una no buy all the house finish for Lagos ooo I'm still hustling to make money so I can come and buy my own .. congratulations to Joe Joe."

favouritebigtruth said:

"Omo na singers dey hot now o."

cravingsnails said:

"Congratulations is the only valid conversation. Keep putting in the work and don’t give up."

