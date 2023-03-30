The tragic news of the death of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s first son with his first wife, May, made the rounds on March 30, 2023

Shortly after the sad news went viral, a number of netizens quickly stormed Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin’s page

Several social media users bombarded her comment section as some accused her of being responsible for the death of May’s first son

In the early hours of March 30, 2023, reports made the rounds that the 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he fell unconscious while playing football in school.

Judy Austin was heavily lambasted online over the death of Yul Edochie's first son. Photos: @judyaustin1, @yuledochie

Recall that the actress’ marriage to Yul had been trailed with controversy since it trended on social media.

Netizens lambaste Judy Austin on her page

Judy was spared no words as many social media users accused her of being behind the death of May’s first son. However, a few netizens noted that she might be innocent.

Read some of their comments below:

sebioba_adeshewa:

“I've never come to your page to comment before, but now I have, Judy can you see the havoc you're causing in Edochie's family? Judy you will never know peace ooo, I'm so pained ooo.”

I_am_neodera:

“Ur handwork is evident.”

Tomi_b123':

“Congratulations ooo.. you have succeeded.”

____b___o____o:

“Y’all should leave this lady alone … she might be innocent ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

gloree_snazzy:

“Madam shey u go happy now.”

_247events:

“@judyaustin1 why did you kill first wife son ....Ur Kama is coming closer.”

fashionhub2464:

“Witch! You have finally succeeded. It shall never be well with you.”

sashaitota1:

“Congratulations to Judy on her latest accomplishment, she came to steal, destroy and kill, hope she's dancing graciously with her finest shoes, as for Yul, your father that married just one woman till his old age, u think his stupid or u think he didn't like women, the reason most children never progress in life then was bcus of polygamy, just dey play, dey play.”

Yul Edochie blamed after death of his 1st son

Even though Yul's last post on Instagram was about two days before the tragic incident, angry netizens stormed the comment section of his last post.

One wrote:

"Ever since wey Judy enter ur house, na calamity don dey befall you, I prayed God should protect May and his children."

Source: Legit.ng