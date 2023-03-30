Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has taken to social media to show off his wife, Omobewaji, for the umpteenth time

The Zazu Zeh crooner posted a video of himself with the mother of his kids and called her ‘Iyawo Baboo’

The video of Portable’s loved up display with his wife soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of funny comments

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has continued to trend on social media over his viral ‘I am a baboo’ statement.

In a new development, the Zazu Zeh crooner’s wife. Omobewaji also hopped on the trending cruise in a romantic video with her man.

In the clip, Portable was heard calling his wife ‘Iyawo Baboo’ as he hailed her in their loved up video.

Bewaji also did not seem to mind and was all smiles as she continued to enjoy her husband’s company despite him calling her ‘Baboo’s wife’.

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens react as Portable calls his wife Iyawo Baboo

Portable and his wife’s loved up video where he called her Iyawo Baboo soon trended online and it amused a number of netizens. Read some of their reactions below:

bigfishofafrica:

“Y’all can now believe me when i say NOTHING CONCERN WOMAN CONCERN MAN’S CHARACTER so long as you have money.”

Miz_okikiola:

“Please welcome Mr Baboo and Family .”

Miz_teei:

“She no Dey advice ham.”

Slimmymade:

“Iyawo baboo wey dey live inside zooo Abeg leave am for portable .”

only_one_ololade:

“Baboo family wahala .”

ochie_beddingempire:

“He actually looks very calm and loving around his wife is cool❤️❤️.”

candy_by_wendy:

“God have mercy .”

