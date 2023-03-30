BBNaija star, Neo Akpofure, has caused a buzz after sharing his thoughts on Davido’s upcoming album, Timeless

Taking to Twitter, Neo posted that the DMW boss’ new album will be the one to win a Grammy because he can feel it

Neo’s post soon trended on social media, and it raised a series of interesting comments from netizens

Top Nigerian singer Davido’s upcoming Timeless album is being posed to win a Grammy, according to BBNaija star, Neo Akpofure.

On March 29, 2023, Neo got social media buzzing after he claimed on Twitter that Davido’s Timeless album will win a Grammy.

BBN's Neo says Davido's Timeless album will win Grammy. Photos: @neo_akpofure, @davido

Source: Instagram

According to him, he can feel it. He wrote:

“Davido’s Timeless is going to bring home that grammy, I can feel it!!!”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See his tweet below:

Neo’s tweet on Davido’s Timeless winning a Grammy trends

It did not take long for Neo’s tweet to begin trending on social media. Netizens had a series of funny reactions to his post. Read some of them below:

naxibella01:

“Una don too dream about This Grammy make we Dey watch sha.”

Don.ibrahim00:

“With which album ,Make una dey give hope with the tracks wey I don listen to …Yinmu.”

tuffseed2021:

“Hype don't bring Grammy .. good music is life forever .”

sony_swiiss:

“No be Grammy alone, na grammar schl.”

drizzy_21:

“Imagination wan kill all this 30pity.”

skillful_tailor:

“Talk is cheap.”

mxixlxaxnxo:

“Lol u think say Grammy na secondary school award.”

badboyk_x:

“Imagination wan kill neo .”

dj_oluwa_tema:

“That's what he needed he go future Angelina the almighty Davido Dey beg for Grammy nomination.”

Davido drops new album tracklist

Davido on Wednesday shared a video officially announcing the tracks on the album on Wednesday, March 29, according to Legit.ng report.

The body of work, with 17 songs, boasts of appearances from Nigeria's Asake, Fave, British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, Beninese-French singer and songwriter Angelique Kidjo, and a host of others.

He wrote: "It’s almost time! I bring to you the official tracklist for my upcoming album #TIMELESS, with Spotify. Get ready ⏳ @spotify @spotifyafrica @spotifyuk."

Source: Legit.ng