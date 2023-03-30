Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has taken to social media to express her displeasure at the reaction of some to the news of Yul Edochie’s son’s death

Recall that after the actor’s 16-year-old son passed on, many Nigerian bombarded his page to troll and blame him

In reaction to that, Destiny Etiko took to her page to lambaste such people and noted that they lacked empathy

Popular Nigerian actress, Destiny Etiko, has now spoken up against netizens trolling Yul Edochie after his son’s death.

News had made the rounds on March 30, 2023, that the actor’s 16-year-old son with his first wife, May, had become unconscious while playing football in school.

Shortly after the news went viral, many Nigerians bombarded Yul’s page to either troll him or blame him for his son, Kambilichukwu’s demise.

Netizens react as Destiny Etiko blasts Nigerians for trolling Yul Edochie after son's death. Photos: @destinyetikoofficial, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Destiny Etiko was displeased with this development and she took to her Instagram page to address it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actress called out Nigerians for going to Yul’s page to troll him even though he had just lost a son. According to her, they lacked empathy.

Her caption reads:

“Total lack of empathy ‍♀️‍♀️ This isn’t the time for this pls ❌

We just lost a human and not a goat or chicken ”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Destiny Etiko blasts Nigerians trolling Yul Edochie after son’s death

Destiny Etiko’s post soon went viral and it raised a series of mixed reactions online. However, a number of netizens agreed with her. Read some of their comments below:

abayomi_alvin:

“It’s the way they were brought up…their mentality. We need to do a lot of learning and unlearning in this country.”

mercy3305:

“Yule say polygamy is a blessing to him right? The question is did Yule lose his child 2,or 3 years ago when there was no second wife I guess u know the answer for this pains Yule and judy austin brought upon queen may.may God judge them both in his own way.”

iam_krisjoe:

“It’s not about trolling him, they’re all speaking nothing but the bitter truth. When d edge is broken d serpent will bite. He broke d spirit edge covering his family being d head of d house by sleeping around and bringing an evil woman into his home. Whether u believe it or not, life is more spiritual than physical & there are some lines u shouldn’t cross. I feel so bad for May cos her wayward husband brought this pain upon their household.”

onyinyeeeee:

“People are still finding a reason to blame it on polygamy.”

_deagram:

“She’s making sense. It costs nothing to show empathy in these difficult times they’re going through.”

no_to_bully11:

“This shows that the majority of Nigerians are unintelligent but only emotional. How do you associate a child’s death from a seizure with someone's decision to marry a second wife?”

Nigerians bombard Judy Austin's page after death of Yul Edochie's son

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after the tragic news of the death of May and Yul Edochie's first son became public knowledge, several netizens stormed the Instagram page of Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Judy was spared no words as many social media users accused her of being behind the death of May’s first son.

However, a few netizens noted that she might be innocent.

Source: Legit.ng