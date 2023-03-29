Nigerian dancehall maestro Timaya added to the list of the country’s entertainers to admit that they missed Davido

The Cold Outside crooner took time out to mention on social media what the scene has been like since Davido’s absence

Timaya’s statement stirred reactions among netizens as they all came to a conclusion about the situation

Davido’s absence from the Nigerian entertainment scene has been greatly felt by all, from his fans to his colleagues.

A recent statement by dancehall maestro Timaya made many netizens realise the impact of the Stand Strong crooner.

Pictures of Davido and Timaya Credit: @davido, @timyatimaya

Source: Instagram

Timaya took to his Twitter account to note how much he desired to see the singer back as old times.

In his tweet, he simply wrote:

"The game has missed OBO."

See his post below

Netizens react to Timaya's post

official_armstrong567:

"Pride nor go let wizkid give OBO him respect.✊"

bellaroseo:

"The number of Christians who miss and are praying for Davido eh. People no jus wan loud am."

mr_youngofficial:

"I no be 30Bg based on his musical career I be 30Bg based on say nah OBO."

khalidrhymzz:

"This is pure love … y’all remember say egberi papa get money so he no need David money but to show him motivation love."

official__olami:

"No afrobeats intro beat this intro."

cheta_chukwu1:

"Industry was cold ❄ though."

iamkingremmydmw:

"Shooting star he’s here already."

