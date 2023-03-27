Nigerian Dancehall veteran Timaya lamented how difficult it was for him to find love in recent times

The Dem Mama Records CEO revealed this on social media via his verified Twitter account and indulged his fans

The single father bemoaned the difficulty of finding love in today’s world and queried his followers as to whether they shared his frustration

Popular singer Inetimi Odon, best known as Timaya, has expressed concern about the difficulty of finding real love in recent times.

Timaya wrote this on Twitter and inquired about the opinion of his fans and followers on the touchy subject.

He noticed that love has grown illusive, like a difficult task. The artist then asked his audience if they were also affected by it or if it was just a personal problem.

He said: "These days, LOVE come hard to find. Is it me or y’all with me."

See his post below

Netizens react to his post

Blessing Dennis ™️ |:

"Love no hard to find oo. Na the location wey you dey find am be the problem ‼️ETGF. ♐️"

@thisissamani:

"Blood don’t make us family, loyalty does. It’s hard to find real love when you got money… respect those that speaks the truth about your mess even knowing well you’re better than them."

@ng_toba:

"Chulo we gather dey."

@ehizzbenzy:

"Everybody even family members are now into transactional relationship … anybody wey get money we dey like so we no really know who love us for us anymore."

@Banky__moon:

"Love no support hard for person wey don make am like you."

@iampago:

Absolutely. True love is very rare. We only have love with benefits these days."

@shirin30070335:

"Love is not hard. Give it release it and hydrate yourself. Stop longing for love from another. Loving those who are yet to love themselves makes u feel this way. Just yesterday we were having this topic in our counselling session with youngsters."

