Singer Tekno recently took to Instagram with a post that speedily caught the attention of Psqaure star, Paul Okoye

Tekno in his Instagram post decried his single dating status and proceeded to add that he envy’s what Okoye has

Taking to the comment section, the PSquare star quickly called on the Pana crooner to clarify which of the Paul Okoyes he is referring to

Nigerian singer Tekno doesn’t seem to have found a replacement in his love life since he parted ways with Lola Rae and this is evident in a recent post shared on Instagram.

The Diana hitmaker shared some cool pictures of himself and proceeded to mention that he has been single for some time.

Tekno eyes Paul Okoye's relationship. Photo: @teknomiles

Source: Instagram

He, however, didn’t stop there as he proceeded to add that he envies his colleague, Paul Okoye.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Paul Okoye, other’s react

Upon sighting the Instagram post, the PSquare singer quickly took to Tekno’s comment section urging him to clarify which of the Okoyes he is referring to.

“Abeg make you de specify which Paul Okoye,” the music star wrote.

Apart from the singer, popular music executive and Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paul Okoye, also shares the same name.

Read more reactions from netizens below:

capital_of_lagos said:

"Make he go find his own many fish are inside the river waiting for fisherman."

kelvinstark01 said:

"Why he go dey envy person relationship. You know Watin dem dey face indoor."

michelledera said:

"And what about Diana you wanted to take away?.. Another person don Carry her go where her mama dey omyeoma."

enjoy_iamenjoy said:

"@teknomiles if u wey get money dey single for this Nigeria wey girls like money. How about people wey no get shishi dey struggle? Na lie jor slim daddy."

Paul Okoye's lover, Ivy, gushes over singer

Meanwhile, Paul Okoye’s younger lover, Ivy Zenny, appears to be very much in love with him.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ivy shared a series of photos of herself with her man in the City of Love, Paris.

Not stopping there, the young lady took to her page to gush over how it was the first time in her life she was posting a man on her page.

Source: Legit.ng