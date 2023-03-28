Comedian Sir Balo has come a long way in his career, and this is evident in a recent post he shared with fans online

The humour merchant dug up an epic photo taken back in 2012 when he worked as the security guard for a Chinese company

The picture sparked hilarious reactions from his fans and followers, with some thanking God for his grass-to-grace story

Comedian Sir Balo has left members of the online community feeling inspired after taking to social media with a blast from the past.

The entertainer dug deep into his archives and shared a photo taken many years ago when he was still hustling.

Sir Balo shared an epic throwback photo from over 10 years ago. Photo: @sirbalocomedy

Source: Instagram

According to Sir Balo, the image was taken in 2012. At the time, he was working as a security guard for a Chinese company.

Sir Balo accompanied the picture with a more recent one showing how much things have changed for him over the years.

See his post below:

Sir Balo’s fans react

manilaz______ said:

"For real you resemble gateman for that first slide."

victorcruz4490 said:

"You self don suffer how you take endure am abeg come teach me."

delimamorgan1 said:

"First slide your head be like èjà shàngínshà Anyways God is the greatest."

interiorbyben01 said:

"Now see your life, you fit vex employ the man wey get the Chinese company."

bombastigal said:

"At least u started from chains company some starts from ado road estates gate but we’ll done anyway we proud happy birthday."

carsbloggerrrr said:

"Omor thanks for the inspiration, hope dey me self go make ham IJN."

stainless_kelvin_bone said:

"haha only few can relate wit that chinese company suffering shine ✨ on brodie we ur edo brothers understand ur story more."

