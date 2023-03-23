Nigerian music youngster Rema on Wednesday, March 22, marked his 4th anniversary in the music industry

Rema, who signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Don Jazzy’s Mavin label, has gone on to make a name for himself not just in Nigeria but on a global level

Top celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have since stormed his comment section to celebrate his massive achievement in 4 years

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, couldn’t hide his excitement as he marked his 4th anniversary in the music industry.

Rema made it to the spotlight, releasing "Dumebi". He would later sign a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin, in 2019.

Since then, Rema has gone on to release hit songs like Calm Down, Soundgasm, Bounce, among others.

Celebrating his achievement, Rema took to his social media timeline to share new pictures and appreciated his fans.

“4 years in the game, so many records to my name, catalogue insane, thanks for sticking w my crazy as now let’s go AGAIN! ," he wrote.

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Rema

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

heisremanewss:

"Look how far we’ve come!

itskevingeorge:

"The biggest in the game!!! how does it feel!?? U just gettin started."

shesveraaaaa:

"Homeboy wasn’t joking when he said “I am the future”

nonsoo.__:

“They call me remy, but they don’t understand me. They think I’m crazy but I’m doing okay” From Cars to Billboard Top 100!! INDABOKSI!!."

kingg__sley:

"Rema will be performing in the next world cup in 2026. If you know, you know ."

zeroworries04:

"Divine wey carry Grace ."

heisoziegbe:

"The now, tomorrow and future."

chapoisrich:

"I pray my friend is as successful as you."

Rema's Calm Down set new record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rema set a new record for himself in his music career on the global stage.

This comes as the singer earned his first Billboard Hot 100 with Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez.

In a statement he shared via his Instagram page, Rema expressed gratitude to God and Selena Gomez as he revealed he tried to hold back his tears.

