Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has now joined a dance challenge on social media to the joy of fans

The music star shared a video of herself joining the trend as she explained that popular dancer, Poco Lee, gave her the assignment

Tiwa Savage’s dance challenge video raised a series of interesting comments from social media users

Talented Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has now put her dancing skills on display thanks to popular dancer, Poco Lee.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the music star shared a video of herself jumping on a Stamina dance challenge.

In the video, Tiwa tried her best to move along to the already choreographed steps. According to her, Poco Lee had given her the assignment.

Fans react as Tiwa Savage joins Poco Lee's dance challenge.

Source: Instagram

In her caption she wrote:

“@poco_lee don give me assignment o but you guys trust me na. I have the #STAMINA. Letsssss gooooooo”

See the video below:

Fans react as Tiwa Savage jumps on Poco Lee’s dance challenge

The video of Tiwa Savage doing the trending moves raised interesting reactions from her fans. Read some of them below:

omowumi__:

“Why so fine? ❤️”

diiadem:

“I’m definitely hopping on this challenge .”

yomidun:

“You’re too pretty.”

rebeccawinterr:

“You killed it.”

onanome:

“This woman is 20 years old, nobody can tell me otherwise... too fine.”

raymond_agaba1:

“Tiwa you sabi Abeg ❤️.”

qclothierunik3:

“Na person mama fine like this chaii ❤️❤️.”

olamide14:

“And you killed it!!!”

fineboyokola:

"Mummy jam jam Na Person wey don chop dey get stamina jarey ‍♂️"

____darkoo:

"See as a dey smile for person wife Chaiiii ‍"

l.o.u.d_whisper:

"Since 1800 BC , you be the African queen."

Source: Legit.ng