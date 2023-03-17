Nigerian fast-rising global icon Rema decided to add some fire to the timeline by acknowledging Tekno as one of the top players in the Nigerian music scene

The Mavin rave of the moment hinted that it was time to celebrate those who just do it for the love and fun of it, not necessarily for international recognition

However, netizens went on to demand from the singer what he actually saw in his senior colleague that bulged him to tag him as a ‘Legend’

Afrobeats young whiz Rema has sparked reactions online with how he decided to recognize his senior colleague Tekno.

The Mavin hotshot took to Twitter to hail Tekno as the ‘The Legend,’ which was met with many debates from music enthusiasts.

Rema hails Tekno as Legend Credit: @heisrema

Source: Twitter

Buttressing he reasons for giving the Pana singer his due flowers, Rema noted that it was time to celebrate people who just do it for love and fun.

"As we celebrate the first to do it & the best to do it. Let’s also celebrate those who just… Do it.

See his post below

Social media users react to Rema’s post

@Ovo_himsef449 :

"Abeg make pesin explain to me how Tekno na legend. Shey this guy fit even sell out ordinary Unilag with his so called hits??"

flexkxx:

"Sharp!!! Who sabi music knows Tekno abilities… if at all menh."

mallowvibez:

"For real, tekno deserves his flowers."

kingjoshforu:

"TECNO IS UNDERRATED NO CAP."

aolbrand:

"Tekno don try, but he’s not a “Legend”… Burna Boy is not a “Legend”… ya’ll just throw around the word “Legend” to just anybody … shiiiiii i might as well be a Legend. Portable sef na Legend."

curio__official:

"Rema is a different breed and Tekno is unappreciated normally naija we are our own natural disaster. The hate is too much we didn't grow up to be a hater but here I can't stop thinking who gave birth to this chronic haters I love all our national treasures they made us proud."

Rema’s Calm Down breaks Afrobeats record as most viewed video with 355 million views

Nigerian singer Rema made the most history in his career with his hit single Calm Down.

Calm Down surpassed Ckay's Love Nwantiti to become the most viewed video in Afrobeat history.

The singer celebrated the achievement with an Instagram post, and fans and colleagues congratulated him.

