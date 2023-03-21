Youngest Nigerian skit maker, Kiriku, has taken to social media to celebrate his mother on her birthday to the joy of fans

On his official Instagram account, the eight-year-old content creator posted beautiful pictures of his mom and accompanied it with a sweet caption

According to Kiriku, his mother is the best in the world and also his biggest supporter, fans gushed over his post

Popular young Nigerian skit maker, Kiriku, left many fans gushing over his mother after he celebrated her on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page on March 20, 2023, the eight-year-old revealed that his mother had clocked a new age.

To celebrate her birthday, the youngster shared beautiful photos of his mum and accompanied them with a sweet caption where he showered her with praises.

In some of the photos, Kiriku’s mother showcased her Edo culture as she dressed up and looked regal in their traditional outfit.

In the caption of the post, Kiriku called his mother his biggest supporter. He wrote:

“Happy birthday, my beloved motherYou’re the best mother anyone could ever ask for☺️

You’ve always been my biggest supporter.I love you, mom! ❤️❤️‍

Join me wish my beloved mom happy birthday ”

See his post below:

Fans join Kiriku to celebrate his mother on her birthday

A number of Kiriku’s fans trooped to his comment section to also show love to his mother. Read some of their messages below:

folaklizzy:

“Happy birthday ma'am my birthday mate llnp to u ijn u Sha live long to eat the fruit of ur labor.”

gentleknight014:

“So na you born this great king? Happy Birthday Mummy Kiriku. You're truly blessed .”

kester_kelvin_:

“Keep living forever for us Mama kiriku ❤️.”

kasi.mobi51:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday ma.”

