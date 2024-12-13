Global site navigation

Man Doing Master's Abroad on Scholarship Flaunts His First Allowance Paid in Hard Currencies
Man Doing Master's Abroad on Scholarship Flaunts His First Allowance Paid in Hard Currencies

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian student doing his graduate studies abroad has shown internet users what he enjoys as someone on a scholarship
  • The master's student was paid his first scholarship allowance in foreign currencies and displayed them online
  • He opened up about why he changed some of the hard currencies to naira despite schooling overseas

A Nigerian student in the diaspora, Ridwan, has proudly showcased his first scholarship allowance.

Ridwan, who is pursuing his master's overseas, showed people what he enjoys as an international student on a scholarship.

Master's student overseas proudly displays his first scholarship allowance, Nigerians react
The master's student received his first scholarship allowance in foreign currencies. Photo Credit: @ridwan_on_x
Source: Twitter

Ridwan said he changed some of the foreign currencies to naira to see N1 million sitting in his account.

Ridwan flaunted the cash while responding to a netizen's tweet that people would understand school is not a scam the day they taste scholarship money.

He took pride in the fact that he is getting paid to study. His tweet on X read:

"My first scholarship allowance.
"Changed some part of it to Naira so I can see a million Naira that’s my own sitting pretty in my account.
"Getting paid to study >>>>>>>>"

See his tweet below:

People marvel at his first scholarship allowance

@Teebabymusicc said:

"Manifesting in the mighty name of Jesus."

@Ayobamie6 said:

"Manifesting this too insha Allahu."

@aliyu_akarim2 said:

"School is definitely not a scam."

@mrlawal_the2nd said:

"I likewise got 600€ in cold cash. >>>>>"

@hardeykunley30 said:

"Learn, earn and study is all I prayed for!
"Full Funding Scholarship is best!"

@Ojayspeak said:

"And no Nigerian will ever get this from the federal government of Nigeria.
"Nigeria na student loan."

@Zoraki________ said:

"Good please barbe this style."

@BabatundeOPaul said:

"Christmas don set for you na....Throw bag of rice to Naija for us."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about a brilliant Nigerian student who received 40 scholarship offers from different top universities.

Man wins Commonwealth Distant Learning Master's Scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had won a Commonwealth Distant Learning Master's Scholarship after being rejected in 2021.

The man won his first Commonwealth Shared Scholarship, worth N30 million, in 2012, which helped him obtain a master's degree in sustainable environmental management from the University of Greenwich, UK.

The N42 million scholarship recipient, a double master's degree holder, expressed excitement at winning it.

Source: Legit.ng

