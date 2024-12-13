Man Doing Master's Abroad on Scholarship Flaunts His First Allowance Paid in Hard Currencies
- A Nigerian student doing his graduate studies abroad has shown internet users what he enjoys as someone on a scholarship
- The master's student was paid his first scholarship allowance in foreign currencies and displayed them online
- He opened up about why he changed some of the hard currencies to naira despite schooling overseas
A Nigerian student in the diaspora, Ridwan, has proudly showcased his first scholarship allowance.
Ridwan, who is pursuing his master's overseas, showed people what he enjoys as an international student on a scholarship.
Ridwan said he changed some of the foreign currencies to naira to see N1 million sitting in his account.
Ridwan flaunted the cash while responding to a netizen's tweet that people would understand school is not a scam the day they taste scholarship money.
He took pride in the fact that he is getting paid to study. His tweet on X read:
"My first scholarship allowance.
"Changed some part of it to Naira so I can see a million Naira that’s my own sitting pretty in my account.
"Getting paid to study >>>>>>>>"
See his tweet below:
People marvel at his first scholarship allowance
@Teebabymusicc said:
"Manifesting in the mighty name of Jesus."
@Ayobamie6 said:
"Manifesting this too insha Allahu."
@aliyu_akarim2 said:
"School is definitely not a scam."
@mrlawal_the2nd said:
"I likewise got 600€ in cold cash. >>>>>"
@hardeykunley30 said:
"Learn, earn and study is all I prayed for!
"Full Funding Scholarship is best!"
@Ojayspeak said:
"And no Nigerian will ever get this from the federal government of Nigeria.
"Nigeria na student loan."
@Zoraki________ said:
"Good please barbe this style."
@BabatundeOPaul said:
"Christmas don set for you na....Throw bag of rice to Naija for us."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported about a brilliant Nigerian student who received 40 scholarship offers from different top universities.
Man wins Commonwealth Distant Learning Master's Scholarship
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had won a Commonwealth Distant Learning Master's Scholarship after being rejected in 2021.
The man won his first Commonwealth Shared Scholarship, worth N30 million, in 2012, which helped him obtain a master's degree in sustainable environmental management from the University of Greenwich, UK.
The N42 million scholarship recipient, a double master's degree holder, expressed excitement at winning it.
