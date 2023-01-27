Kiriku has released a statement on social media countering claims by a young lady that they are siblings

The skit maker in his post on Instagram shared photos of his parents and his siblings

Kiriku also confirmed that Umbrella Boy is his older brother and that people should disregard the viral TikTok video

A trending video of a young girl calling out skit maker Kiriku has stirred reactions on social media as she made different claims.

The 9-year-old skit maker has now put the claims to rest as he shared photos of his immediate family before he became famous.

Kiriku denies alleged sister in viral TikTok video Photo credit: @kirikuofficial

Kirilku shared photos of his biological parents and siblings, as he confirmed that Umbrella Boy is his older brother by blood.

"MY Names are ENORENSE VICTORY popularly know as kiriku. This the only family that I have. First and last slide is my 2 years tro back birthday picture with my family. Before the small boy blow. You All meet MR & MRS ENORENSE my biological parents @de_umbrellaboy_ my elder blood brother. He is the first son of my parents. Kiriku number 1 trouble smally of the house (as the last born of my parents )❌please Disclaimer the trending video on tiktok."

See the post below:

Reactions to Kiriku's post

riskayaholaniyi:

"The resemblance no be here."

berrybankz590:

"Nor mind that girl I know una well well from upper people go just wake up they claim family wey them nor belong."

aoregbesan:

"Gbam..You are discharged and acquitted."

instabusinessman_vincent:

"The girl doesn't even sound like a Benin girl and she even called herself Ada, which is Igbo. Nawa ooh."

amaliverpoolfan:

"Last born don first second and third born buy papa car… na better last born you be no be our own last born na food, fight and billing he sabi . God bless you and your family Kiriku."

vadomuller:

"No mind that gal she wan trend small ni dia family no get glory."

firstclass_kelvincool:

"Oga call your lawyer make he send her message..... Next time she go understand say nor be everything be content "

Kid comedian Kiriku and brother buy brand new car for dad

Popular kid comedian, Kiriku, and his brother showed their dad true love as they bought him a new car.

The man got very emotional about it all. In a TikTok video, the kid comedian and his brother posed inside the car. At the start of the clip, Kiriku was seen holding up the car key with joy on his face.

Some seconds after, people had already gathered around the vehicle to show the comedian much love. His brother was bathed in water to express joy.

