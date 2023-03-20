Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has once again left fans gushing over new photos of herself with her sons

Taking to social media, the movie star shared two adorable photos of them to celebrate Mothers’ Day

A number of fans were quick to notice her first son, Munir’s professional poses as they likened him to Michael Jackson

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, left many fans gushing over her Mothers Day photos with her two sons.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared adorable photos of herself with her two sons, Munir and Khalif.

In the photos, Regina was rocking a red ball gown while her sons wore little white suits with black shoes as they posed with her.

Fans gush over Regina Daniels' Mothers' Day photos with sons. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Her first son in particular, Munir, caught the attention of many with his lovely poses. The two-year-old posed like a professional model in the photos as he stood beside his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Regina also took to the caption of the post to gush over her sons. She wrote:

“Mama and her boys ‍‍

Sons, you will outgrow my laps my never my heart ❤️ . @princemunirnwoko @princekhalifanwoko They grow too fast ”

See the cute Mothers’ Day photos below:

Fans gush over Regina Daniels’ Mothers’ Day photos with her sons

A number of netizens were pleased with the adorable photos and they reacted in the comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

adinmasomadina:

“Mommy Boys.”

jnrpope:

“Beautiful; Family is everything ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

myhair_island:

“Mama boys.. u made the right decision.”

chichisdiary_:

“Why moon stand like Micheal Jackson?”

tinaomovo:

“Munir always posing like the rich kid that he’s .”

keri_kim_thomo:

“Motherhood is lovely❤️ Munir is growing so fast.”

casie__snow:

“My Cinderella and her boys.”

iamgoldextenzions:

“Wait until they re taller than you in few years See baby Mun of yesterday .”

Iyabo Ojo, Yvonne Jegede other celebrity single mums on Mothers' Day

Women, particularly mothers, are no doubt embodiments of strength, and it is little wonder that there are several days dedicated in a year to celebrate them.

On March 19, 2023, the Nigerian social media space was awash with heartwarming and adorable posts about mothers as a number of individuals made sure to celebrate the powerful women who have impacted their lives.

On Mother's Day, Legit.ng compiled a list of some Nigerian celebrities who are also single mums and have proved their strength and resilience. Iyabo Ojo, Adunni Ade and more stars made the list.

Source: Legit.ng