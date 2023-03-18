Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo publicly called out the country’s electoral committee for their alleged fraudulent activities during the 2023 state elctions

The actress berated the violence and intimidation that went on at several polling units in the state and tagged the electoral team as a disappointment

Netizens pleaded with the movie star to upload the information she has against INEC’s misconduct

Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo joined the list of Nigerian celebrities who expressed displeasure at the Lagos State 2023 gubernatorial elections.

The actress hinted that she received several bad reports on how INEC officials performed at their various polling units.

Pictures of Iyabo Ojo Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo accosted the electoral commission online and pronounced them as a disappointment to the entire nation.

She said: "@inecnigeria, you people are such a shame & a disappointment to our dear country, Nigeria ..See bad report here & there if I start to repost now…Some mutherfuckers will start to scream, it’s fake, it’s fake…. Awon Werey."

See her post below

Nigerians react to Iyabo's post

falzthebahdguy:

"Please make sure you get a photo of your result sheet!! We will collate the results ourselves!"

chineduikedieze:

"@falzthebahdguy I was d 1st to vote at my unit. I'm patiently waiting for d votes to be counted b4 I leave #NothingMega."

mide_abas:

"My own area is peaceful, see people going peacefully to cast their vote."

loorlah:

"Weyrey gidi, like what the hell is happening in this country for goodness sake? Ha mo ma shi country wo o."

chandorascent:

"It’s not just Inec.. Apc and their thugs are harassing people and inflicting injuries on them. What a lawless country."

otunbaolajide1:

"It's just so sad, why can't dey allow free fair election? I tot power belongs to the people and dey are to choose who to govern dem. Lagos is a show of shame. I suspected dis wen police debunk Mc threat as a joke."

Source: Legit.ng