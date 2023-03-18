Popular singer Paul Okoye has expressed his displeasure at the different attacks that have trailed the 2023 governorship election

The singer, in a statement, took a new stand on how he would be treating some people in his life after the election

Paul’s statement has stirred different reactions from netizens as many supported his stand, while others had contrary opinions

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye also known as Rudeboy of Psquare music group, has reacted to the violence that has trailed the 2023 governorship elections, which took place in some states in the country on Saturday, March 18.

In a statement, Paul, a supporter of the Labour Party (LP), revealed he would be treating some people differently after the election is over as he declared that many are not humans.

He wrote:

“After this election! know this and know peace... I will not be eating in the same table with some of you. I will never trust some of you... my long spoon will always be available."

See his post below:

Netizens react to Paul Okoye’s new stance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

nimi_0007|;

"I agree with you."

olu_flex:

"This election only showed people’s true colours."

i_am_youngandinvesting:

"Wey Peter obi go still invite tinubu and Atiku for him daughter wedding or any occasion…. Dey there dey fight your friends all in the name of politics…."

linolivebae:

"I unfollowed one today and it felt good not seeing his post on my feed ever again."

ijioluwadamilare:

"Who you dey feed before ..failed musician all your junior colleagues don win Grammy award you want to dey use politics stay relevant werey omo igbo ..your state sweet na Him you no stay there popular..may thunder fire you."

getcurvyherbs:

"Even me oo !! My eyes don see shege for this election l can't trust someone that's not from my tribe again!!"

harlarni___:

"Because they didn’t vote for your candidate now they are not humans … oga Ade carry your spoon away."

