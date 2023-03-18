Nigerian media personality Denola Grey is dissatisfied with the turn of events in the Lagos state gubernatorial elections

The fashion influencer went on to blame one of the country’s top opposition parties, APC, for the mayhem occurring in various polling units

Denola, however, didn’t mince his words when he mentioned that he would not want to associate himself with any APC supporter in the near future

Nigerian media personality Denola Grey dropped his two cents from his observation of the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Lagos State.

The actor revealed how he perceives the top opposition party after the mayhem they allegedly caused in various polling units in the state.

Pictures of Denola Grey Credit: @denolagrey

Source: Instagram

Denola stated on Twitter that there will be no room for neutrality following the elections due to the damage and intimidation that occurred during the Lagos governorship and house of assembly elections.

In his tweet, he said:

"Honestly, if you support APC, you’re complicit. I do not respect you. I don’t want you around me. There is no room for neutrality in this. This is blatant evil."

See his post below

Nigerians react to his post

real_estatequeen_:

"Everything he said is FACTS."

uloodenigbo:

"This is my first comment for today.. I’m trying to say I’m just tired of this country and short of words."

allimerry:

"tomorrow they will invite you to feature in their movie and you will oblige, yall are friends abeg."

maureen_officiall:

"Even the yeye celebrities supporting Apc, I have not seen any of them come out to condemn any of this evil act but when people start trolling them that’s when they will come out to cry that people are bullying them. Yeyebriites."

jnrpope:

"FREE AND FAIR ELECTION INDEED….. violence everywhere in Lagos..."

Chioma Akpotha escapes from polling unit

Actress Chioma Akpotha in a report via Legit.ng cried out on social media over her experience at her polling unit for the governorship election.

The movie star revealed that she couldn't even bring out her phone to update fans when she got to her polling unit as some thugs attacked her with knives and bottles.

Making the video from her car as she was driven to safety, Akpotha revealed that her side mirror was damaged even though she managed to escape unhurt.

