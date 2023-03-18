Popular food blogger Sisi Yemi was denied her civic rights today March 18, at her polling unit as she couldn't vote

The blogger on Twitter revealed that she and her husband were denied access because they look like Igbo people

Sisi Yemmie also added that the gate was locked after she refused to disclose if she was going to vote for APC

Nigerians are having different experiences with the governorship election across the country, and food blogger Sisi Yemmie has shared hers.

The popular food blogger took to Twitter with a video of the conversation she had with some men at her polling unit in Lagos.

Sis Yemmie recounts experience at polling unit Photo credit: @sisi_yemmie

She could be heard saying she is not Igbo as the said men refused to let her and her husband in because they look like Igbo people.

"My husband and I were not allowed to vote. They said we look like Igbo people. I can’t believe this. Roman Catholic Church awoyaya."

Watch the video below:

In a follow up tweet, the food blogger added that she was asked if she would be voting for the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate Sanwo-Olu, and her refusal to answer denied her access to the polling unit.

And yes, they asked if I was going to vote APC, I said allow me enter first. Then they locked the gate . So many of them.

See tweet below:

Reactions to Sisi Yemmie's post

@Annonymousbeat:

"Your husband is a weak man since he can’t fight for his right or fight for his wife."

foodie_that_cooks:

"This is the nonsense some people support and they have the audacity to say “respect my choice” your choice is literally killing people!!"

@Mosopemi:

"Eh God! Can this nonsense not stop? Sigh!"

@eyebloggzstylin;

"E don touch all of us… I never knew Yorubas looked a particular way until today."

@toyinjaz;

"They did it on 25th January nothing happened....so of course they're repeating it."

@Dennis_Eclipse:

"No tribe has seen half of what Igbos have seen in this country."

Chioma Akpotha attacked at polling unit

Popular Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha cried out on social media over her experience at her polling unit for the governorship election.

The movie star revealed that she couldn't even bring out her phone to update fans when she got to her polling unit as some thugs attacked her with knives and bottles.

Making the video from her car as she was driven to safety, Akpotha revealed that her side mirror was damaged even though she managed to escape unhurt.

