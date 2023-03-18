Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to publicly praise Tonto Dikeh for making him a landowner in Abuja

In a post sighted on his page, the actor went emotional as he revealed that he had been urged to keep the good gesture a secret

Fans of the actor joined him in thanking Tonto, who had earlier gifted him $800 after he visited her mansion

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu called on his followers to thank Tonto Dikeh on his behalf for spoiling him with another gift.

In a post on his page, Maduagwu revealed that the actress-turned-politician gave him a plot of land in Abuja, a gesture that made him weep.

Netizens react as Tonto Dikeh gifts Uche Maduagwu a plot of land Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu



The actor couldn't believe his luck as a local man from Anambra now owns land in Abuja of all places.

Maduagwu then called on his followers to thank Tonto on his behalf.

He wrote:

"Ok, so Tontolet asked me not to share this now until when next I visit Abuja, but you Na know SEY I find it hard to keep good news... Mama King actually gave me a Plot of Land in Abuja, I'm actually weeping right now because I have heard how she has paid other people's House Rent, but this happened to me Live and direct, so a Local man from Anambra like me too go eventually own a Plot of Land in Federal Capital City? Now I believe SEY, indeed, MIRACLE no Dey TIRE Jesus, please make you Na help me Thank this Great and Generous woman again."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Maduagwu's post

asibi_azibo

"God bless her, quick tempered people are real and unique in their own ways. Love you sis"

nonyedelight

"God bless king Tonto, replenish her pocket immensely and bless you too Uche."

daydablaky1

"Believe social media amebo at your own risk."

nigesan_:

"We’re still waiting for tonto to come and debunk Churchill about her daughter."

king.odu:

"Zukwanuike uche show us the land."

