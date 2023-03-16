Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has shared his experience after visiting his colleague Tonto Dikeh’s mansion

Uche, who shared a video and picture of him with the mother of one, revealed she gifted him 800 dollars

The actor further urged his fans and followers to help him appreciate Tonto Dikeh over her nice gesture toward him

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has expressed gratitude to his colleague and politician Tonto Dikeh after he recently paid a visit to her mansion.

Uche, who shared a picture of him and Tonto, revealed the actress treated him to a nice meal and gave him 800 dollars.

Uche Madaugawu gushes about Tonto Dikeh. Credit: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Honestly, I am still in shock right now… Visited Tontolet today in her Mansion, and after telling them to prepare RICE and Chicken, with my Favorite WINE, she gave me 800 Dollars, as in, what did I do to deserve this KIND, Compassionate and great woman, guys, I’m still in shock right now, Abeg, help me Thank Mama King for me, I never requested for anything, but this woman just loves to give.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See his post below:

In another video, Uche was seen endorsing Tonto Dikeh, a Rivers state deputy governorship candidate.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

looknpickcosmetics:

"Uche eeh,the way you support her n most single mothers made me to love you.Keep it up cos single mothers are passing a whole lot.jisike nnaa."

janengoziebehi:

"Same thing I hear about her always. That she is kind hearted. I pray I meet her some day in this Abuja."

mariam_adun_:

"That’s who she is she’s been a kindhearted human since ages back ,God bless TEE ❤️."

mariam_adun_:

"Please vote for ADC vote for Tonte & Tonto for governor and deputy governor ."

queenf0x:

"#kingTonto is our phenomenal #Queen a Wo-Man of Strength and elegance.We ♥️ U♥️♥️♥️."

toniafamilytv:

"I just love her ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ but Uche I don't want to hear gay again from your mouth biko. Tonto advice Uche accordingly biko ❤️❤️."

silver_gold23:

"Av always no she is a good woman,just that I don't no why good people always, get hurt don't no,"

Tonto Dikeh shares son's outstanding results from school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh had the tingly excitement that came from seeing the brilliant potential of her son.

She came online to share her son’s outstanding results in school, with videos of his scores in some subjects.

The excited mother wrote:

"Came home to the best present any mom can have Atm. My head is bigging."

Source: Legit.ng